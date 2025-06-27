A speeding car lost control near the Kathe Galli area in Maharashtra's Nashik, crashing into a student cyclist and damaging nearby shops. The incident, caught on CCTV video, shows the vehicle violently hitting Ritika Pandit, a student on her way to class, leaving her seriously injured. Eyewitnesses reported that the car was travelling at high speed, ramming into the cyclist before colliding with shop shutters and damaging interior goods. Ritika was rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Despite the severity of the crash, locals said she narrowly escaped a fatal outcome. The police have launched a detailed probe into the accident. Maharashtra Shocker: Elderly Woman Crushed to Death by ST Bus at Yavatmal Bus Depot, Terrifying CCTV Video Surfaces.

Student Injured, Shops Damaged After Speeding Vehicle Goes Berserk in Maharashtra's Nashik

