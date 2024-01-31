Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI) Two more wetlands in Tamil Nadu have received Ramsar recognition, taking the total number of Ramsar sites in the state to 16, the highest in the country.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a post on 'X': "Extremely delighted to announce the recognition of two new #Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu - Longwood shola in Nilgiris & Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary in Ariyalur. This brings the total Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu to 16, the highest in the country, with 13 sites recognised in 2022 alone after our #DravidianModel Govt came to power. A great testament to our government's relentless efforts in environmental conservation."

India is one of the contracting parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971. An intergovernmental treaty, it came into force in 1975. India became a signatory to the convention on February 1, 1982.

The convention provides the framework for conservation and judicious use of wetlands.

