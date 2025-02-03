Gadchiroli, Feb 3 (PTI) Two Naxalite couples carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 28 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, police said.

The couples, including a divisional committee member (DVCM), an area committee member (ACM) and two platoon members, surrendered before the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police release stated.

Of the surrendered cadres, Ashok Sadmek alias Chandrashekhar (63), a DVCM, carried a bounty of Rs 16 lakh, while his wife Vanita Zore (54), an ACM, had Rs 6 lakh reward, it was stated.

As per the release, Chandrashekar was involved in 82 crimes, including 31 encounters, 17 cases of arson and 34 other offences, and there were 11 such cases registered against his wife.

The other cadre, Sadhu Mohanda alias Sameer (30), carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh and was involved in two encounters. His wife Munni Korsa (25), who hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh, the release stated.

According to police, 50 hardcore Maoists have surrendered in the district since 2022. This is the 17th surrender so far this year.

SP Gadchiroli Neelotpal said all necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society, embracing the ways of democracy.

