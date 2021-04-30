Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Assam Police has arrested two cadres of banned terror outfit Neo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) from Lalkura area in the Dhubri district.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Friday informed stated four firearms and Rs 1.02 lakh in fake Indian currency note have been recovered from one of the cadres.

"In a joint operation with Special Branch, Assam Police and a Central Agency, Dhubri Police apprehended two Neo-JMB Cadres from Larkura area under Gauripur PS. One of the cadres was apprehended with four firearms and Rs 1.02 lakhs in fake Indian currency note," informed the Assam DGP in a tweet.

He further urged the Muslim community to come forward and assist the Assam Police in identifying other members of the terror outfit and help the police in bringing all radicalised elements to the mainstream.

"In this matter, we appeal to the respected Muslim community and their leaders to come forward and assist us in identifying the other members of this module. We also appeal to them to help us bring all such radicalized elements to the mainstream," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)