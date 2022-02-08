Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 8 (PTI) The administration in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday placed two teachers of government-run schools under suspension on the charges of breaching Model Code of Conduct, which has come into force in the state for panchayat elections.

Jajpur collector Chakravarty Singh Rathore has suspended Kumar Chandra Sukla of Gamu Nodal High School, and Nakula Chandra Rout of Serapur Primary School in Bari block of the district after they allegedly campaigned for the candidates of a particular political party.

"The two teachers have been placed under suspension for violation of Model Code of Conduct in connection to General Election to Panchayati Raj institutions(PRIs) 2022 pending finalisation of departmental proceedings as per Rule 12 of OCS(CCA) Rules, 1962," said the collector in its order.

