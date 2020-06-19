Ranchi, Jun 19 (PTI) Thousands of people bid a tearful adieu as mortal remains of the two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley were consigned to flames with military honours in their respective native villages in Jharkhand on Friday.

Gun salutes were accorded to the slain soldiers, Kundan Kumar Ojha and Ganesh Hansda, as cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Veer Shahid Kundan Kumar Ojha Amar Rahe' and 'Veer Shahid Ganesh Hnasda Amar Rahe' filled the air.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Wins 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Bags 1 in MP, YSRCP Clean Sweeps Andhra Pradesh; Check Full Results.

While 21-year-old Hansda was cremated at his native Kosaphalia village in Bahrahgora block in East Singhbhum district, the mortal remains of 28-year-old Ojha was consigned at Dihari village in Sahibganj district.

The two were among the 20 soldiers killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Also Read | YSRCP Wins All Four Rajya Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Jamshedpur MP Vidyoot Baran Mahato, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, Army officers Lt Gen Rajiv Chopra, Colonel Niraj Kumar, Major Karan Dahiya, Captain Prashant Kumar, Lt Gen Rajiv Chopra were among those who paid their tributes to Hansda.

Army personnel from Danapur Cantonment gave a gun salute to Ojha before his body was cremated at Dihari village.

Sahibganj deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, MP Sunil Soren and others paid tributes to Ojha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)