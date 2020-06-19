Jaipur, June 19: The results of Rajya Sabha election results were declared on Friday, shortly after the voting concluded. The first outcome was declared by the Election Commission for Rajasthan, from where the Congress has won two seats and the BJP bagged one. In Madhya Pradesh, the two national parties settled for one seat each. Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki Arrives at Assembly From Hospital in Ambulance to Cast Vote.

In Andhra Pradesh, where the YSR Congress Party is in power with a brute majority, a clean sweep was recorded. All the four seats of Upper House were wrested by the Jagan Mohan Reddy led party.

The four candidates of YSRCP who have been elected to the Rajya Sabha are as follows: Parimal Nathwani, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

In Rajasthan, the two candidates of the Congress who were declared the winners are party veterans KK Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi. From the BJP, Rajendra Gehlot has won from the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, former Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia - who switched to the BJP in March - was elected from the latter's slot for the Upper House. Another BJP candidate - Sumer Singh Solanki was also elected as the winner. The Congress succeeded in re-electing former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

The results in Gujarat were keenly awaited as four Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP ahead of the polls. BJP's hectic electioneering yielded success as they wrested all three seats in the Rajya Sabha polls. The winning candidates are: Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin.

From Meghalaya, the sole Rajya Sabha seat for grab was wrested by National People's Party (NPP) candidate WR Kharlukhi. In the highly intriguing contest in Manipur, the BJP candidate won as Assembly Speaker allowed three rebel Congress MLAs to cast their votes in his favour.

The High Court had reportedly barred the entry of rebel legislators in the Assembly till the order is not issued in the disqualification petition against them. The Congress is likely to challenge the Speaker's decision in the court.

