Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two tiger cubs have been spotted at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The cubs were spotted with tigress ST-14 on Monday in Dabli-Sukola area under Akbarpura range in Sariska. Their age is around two months. Their movement is normal, the official of the forest department said.

Also Read | Dog Mauls Baby in Rajasthan Hospital: Aggressive Sterilisation, Vaccination Key To Curb Canine Scare, Say Experts.

With this, the total number of big cats, including the cubs, has increased from 25 to 27 at the tiger reserve, he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Bans Use of Plastic Bottles in Govt Offices, Chief Secretary Issues Guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)