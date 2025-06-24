Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Two criminals, wanted in a recent firing incident, were arrested after a 17-day long hunt here, police on Tuesday said.

Six people have been arrested so far in this case, they said.

Harneet Singh alias “Honey” and Ramandeep Singh alias “Dutta”, both residents of Digiana, were the main accused in the firing incident in Gangyal area of Jammu on June 6, resulting in injuries in the right arm of Paramjeet Singh of Seora village.

The two shooters were on the run and were arrested after hectic efforts on Monday, a police spokesman said.

He said that police have issued hue and cry notices and also generated look out circulars against both the accused to prevent their escape from the country and ensure their immediate detention if located.

Earlier on June 11, police arrested four other accused Surinder Singh and Harjot Singh alias "Anda", both residents of Dashmesh Nagar, Raman Kumar of Gangyal and Mohd Ashraf of Narwal in the case.

“Jammu Police worked rigorously to dismantle the broader network behind this criminal conspiracy,” the spokesman said, reiterating its commitment to act firmly against those who attempt to disrupt public order and threaten civil peace.

