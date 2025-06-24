Mumbai, June 24: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, June 24, as soon as the stock market opens for business. That said, several stocks are expected to be in focus during Tuesday's trading session as the share market will witness buying and selling of stocks. Shares of Tata Motors, Sona BLW, Devyani International, HG Infra Engineering, Larsen & Toubro, Garware Technical Fibres and Allcargo Logistics are likely to be in focus today.

Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (NSE: SONACOMS), Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE: LT) and Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE: ALLCARGO) all closed in red during Monday's trading session. At the time of the closing bell, stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited (NSE: SONACOMS), Larsen & Toubro Limited (NSE: LT) and Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE: ALLCARGO) fell by INR 4.40, INR 7.95, INR 83 and INR 0.58 each, respectively. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

On the other hand, stocks of Devyani International Limited (NSE: DEVYANI), Garware Technical Fibres Limited (NSE: GARFIBRES) and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (BSE: HGINFRA) all ended Monday's trading session on a positive note. It must be noted that shares of Devyani International Limited (NSE: DEVYANI), Garware Technical Fibres Limited (NSE: GARFIBRES) and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (BSE: HGINFRA) saw a rise of INR 0.40, INR 1.90 and INR 11.10, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that all the stocks mentioned above are likely to be on the list of stocks to watch out for on June 23, i.e. Tuesday's trading session. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market saw a decline on Monday amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions stemming from the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict. At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,896.79 points and was down by 511.38 points, while Nifty closed at 24,971.90 points and declined by 140.50 points or 0.56 per cent.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

