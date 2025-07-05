Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 5 (PTI) Two youths were killed after their car hit a divider on National Highway 2 and overturned in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Domanpur under the Rajganj police station limits, a senior officer said.

Rajganj police station in-charge Alisha Agarwal said the car, which was on its way towards Dhanbad, hit a divider and flipped several times before it landed on the service lane of NH-2.

“It appears that the car was at a high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle,” she added.

Agarwal said they were brought to Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital soon after the accident, but doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Shahil Krishnani (20), son of a diamond showroom owner, and his friend Anmol Ratan (21).

Both were residents of Joraphatak Road in the Dhansar police station area.

