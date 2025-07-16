Srinagar, Jul 16 (PTI) Undergoing the processes of trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) is itself a punishment, People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para said on Wednesday as he sought to highlight the plight of undertrials.

The remarks of Para, who is facing trial under the UAPA, came on the day of his appearance at the fast-track Special Terror Court under the NIA Act here.

"4 years. 60 hearings. 5 witnesses. Another day in a fast-track Special Terror Court under the NIA Act. This is what "justice" looks like under the UAPA -- a law where accusation alone is a sentence. Thousands remain behind bars across country, untried," the MLA Pulwama said in a post on X.

Para said he has eight hearings at different courts in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of July.

"This is how the process becomes the punishment," he added.

