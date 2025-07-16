Mumbai, July 16: A 40-year-old divyang woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a 16th-floor flat in the new Bandra government colony in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. According to police, Satish Pawar, husband of the deceased Sheetal Pawar, was present inside the flat when the incident occurred in the morning.

No suicide note has been found, a Kherwadi police station official said. He stated that Sheetal was unable to walk. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Theft Dies by Suicide in Police Custody in Maharashtra, Probe Launched.

Sheetal lived in flat no 1605 in the new government colony in Bandra (East) with her husband Satish, a government employee at the Bombay High Court. Police are investigating the incident from various angles, the official added.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)