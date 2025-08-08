New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The much-anticipated film 'Udaipur Files' is set to hit theatres today, August 8, 2025, following clearance from the Supreme Court and the Central Government.

The movie is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

The Gyanvapi petitioners believe that 'Udaipur Files' sheds light on the truth surrounding the Gyanvapi case. The plaintiff women of the Gyanvapi case, along with their families, are planning to watch the film today, viewing it as a significant moment in their pursuit of justice.

Gyanvapi petitioner, Sita Sahu, stated, "After a long wait, we will finally watch this film today. It reveals every truth about the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed simply for liking a social media post related to the Nupur Sharma issue during the time of the Gyanvapi survey. This film will deliver justice to his family by showcasing his story. I commend the filmmakers for their courage in addressing this sensitive issue and urge the government to make this film tax-free. One day, a grand temple, like the Ram Temple, will also be built at Gyanvapi."

Another woman petitioner, Laxmi Devi, said, "We are excited to watch this film today, as it portrays the story of Kanhaiya Lal and reveals the truth about Gyanvapi. During the two surveys conducted at the site, we were present and witnessed that it was indeed a temple, though it was initially identified as a mosque. This film will showcase that truth. I urge everyone to watch it and request the government to make this film tax-free."

The advocate of the Gyanvapi case, Sohan Lal Arya, urged the public to watch the film in large numbers and demand strict punishment for the accused involved in the tailor's murder.

"With the Central Government's clearance, the film will finally be released today. This release marks a significant moment, as it will bring justice to the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal and raise awareness about the truth of Gyanvapi through the film. Those responsible for Kanhaiya Lal's brutal killing should be hanged till death. I urge everyone to watch this film to understand the reality of this tragedy," he said.

The Kanhaiya Lal murder incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.(ANI)

