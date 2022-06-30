Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Judge to Temporarily Block Florida’s 15-week Abortion Ban over Claims State Constitution … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

“Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra,” Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)