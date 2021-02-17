By Ravi Jalhotra And Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): As Delhi police uncover details of the toolkit case, sources revealed on Wednesday that the UK-based Marina Patterson also contributed to another toolkit along with Nikita Jacob and Shantanu which spreads fake violence news.

According to Delhi police sources, two new names have been identified in the controversial 'toolkit' case related to farmers' protest--Thilaka and UK-based Marina Patterson.

According to sources, Marina Patterson who is part of the UK-based Extinction Rebellion, along with Nikita and Shantanu drafted the toolkit which includes reports like the large number of farmer casualties, tear gas used against the protesters along with police atrocities which were to be shown in future.

It was called "Solidarity with Indian Farmers".

In a timeline narrating the sequence of events, on December first week last year, Puneet from PJF connected with Nikita and Shantanu through Instagram.

On December 6, Disha, Nikita and Shantanu started a WhatsApp group. On December 11, an email id was created scrapfarmacts@gmail.com. Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) started to work on 3 January itself on the 26 January 2021 plan. On January 9, 'global day of action' on 26th January 2021 was announced by PJF.

On 11th January, a Zoom meeting took place between all collaborators like PJF founder Mo Dhaliwal, Ankita Lal, Nikita, Shantanu and others. Similarly, another virtual invite was given to all in the name of global day of action.

From January 11 till 20, Nikita, Shantanu, Disha and others collaborated with others to finalise the toolkit content.

After series of meeting between the above mentioned participants, on January 18 the Askindiawhy.com site was launched.

The Google document draft toolkit was shared with Disha, Nikita and Shantanu for final vetting on January 20.

On January 23, Nikita shared the toolkit with PJF. The global day of action according to PJF is violent protest on January 26 in Delhi.

Shantanu also visited the protest site from 21-27 January physically. He along with Nikita and UK-based Marina Patterson drafted another set of content for next tweet storm on February 4 and 5. The toolkit provides fake news of farmer casualties and police atrocities for future use.

Disha shared toolkit with activist Greta Thunberg which was accidentally shared by her later on February 3 evening.

Disha after the incident took the admin rights of the toolkit and removed herself from it and then again shared an edited toolkit with Greta Thunberg on February 3 night in the name of 'updated toolkit' and later on she deleted WhatsApp group and other data on February 4.

According to the sources, the toolkit consists of many hyperlinks in the documents which talk about the violence.

While talking about the investigation, the police team first went to Nikita's residence but initially she was not cooperating with the cops in front of the family. Next day she escaped from her house.

Similarly, Shantanu also fled from his residence.

On being asked about the financial angle and funding in this nexus, top Delhi police source said the financial angle can be proven only after all the arrests are made and bank accounts are investigated.

The account details of Shantanu, Nikita and Disha of past one year will be investigated and any links with farmer leaders will also be looked into.

Police have alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi, Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu, who have been booked in the 'toolkit' case were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting. (ANI)

