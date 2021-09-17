Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI) A day after the Uttarakhand High Court vacated its stay on the annual Chardham Yatra, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu visited Kedarnath Friday and directed officials to make adequate arrangements for a safe pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.

The High Court had Thursday lifted its stay on the yatra but directed the state government to conduct the pilgrimage with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Sandhu, who also reviewed the progress of the reconstruction exercise at Kedarpuri, directed the officials to expedite the work without compromising on quality.

He advised them to set a weekly target and examine whether they achieved it.

The chief secretary asked forest officials to carry out attractive plantation on either side of the temple on the hills.

He also spoke to labourers at work in Kedarpuri and asked officials to address their problems.

He also directed them to speed up efforts to get forest clearance for developing the Chorabari trek route, and restoring the old road from Garurdchatti to Rambada.

