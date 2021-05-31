Noida (UP), May 31 (PTI) A Ukrainian national and an Indian couple were arrested here after a raid by the police in an apartment where over a dozen people were partying in violation of COVID-19 protocols, officials said on Monday.

Besides, 12 people who were partying in the house were briefly held but released after being booked for violating restrictions placed under CrPC Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, among others, the officials said.

The party was held on Sunday in a flat in Sector 93 of the city, under Phase 3 police station limits, they said.

The police were tipped off about the party being held with several people in attendance in violation of restrictions placed due to the ongoing pandemic, according to an official.

"The foreign national and the Indian couple were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after drugs were found from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

Around 1.6 kg of cannabis, seven bottles of foreign-made liquor, seven hookah bars and its flavoured tobbaco, six cans of tonic water were seized from the house, the spokesperson said.

A Honda City car was also impounded during the police action, the official added.

Those arrested have been identified as Ukrainian national Alexa, who was currently staying in south Delhi, the police said.

The other two held are Mohammad S B Malik and his wife Ranjeet Kaur, both staying in Sector 93 of Noida, the police added.

The FIR has been lodged under the NDPS Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and also invokes sections of the Excise Act, the police added.

