New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Stephen Kavanagh, the UK's candidate for the post of secretary general of the INTERPOL, on Monday described India as a critical partner for the international agency in tackling various criminal activities at the global level.

Kavanagh, currently serving as the executive director of policing services at the INTERPOL, is on a visit to India for high-level meetings to discuss the future of international crime-fighting.

The official began his trip with a visit to India Gate, before holding bilateral meetings with senior Indian government representatives, including CBI Director Praveen Sood, the British high commission said.

"At the CBI headquarters, they exchanged views on tackling law enforcement challenges and increasing cooperation between countries," it said.

"They spoke about the need for deeper international co-operation to counter terrorism, as well as to combat drug smugglers and technology enabled crime, including the safe use of artificial intelligence," the high commission said in a readout.

On his visit to India, Kavanagh said: "India is a critical partner for INTERPOL, whose agencies have been at the forefront in tackling multi-dimensional criminal activities at the global level."

"Should I be elected as the secretary general of INTERPOL, I would work with members to drive an increase in data and analysis, delivering operational successes against drugs, cyber and crimes against wildlife and the environment," the readout quoted him as saying.

Kavanagh also talked about his vision for The International Criminal Police Organisation, popularly known as INTERPOL.

"My vision for INTERPOL is underpinned by principles that I believe in strongly: impact through the delivery of tangible operational outcomes, innovation to outsmart criminality, working inclusively and openly for all our member countries, and serving always with integrity, humility, and professionalism," he said.

