Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Police here on Thursday registered a sixth First Information Report (FIR) in connection with an illegal vaccination camp racket at Bhoiwada in Central Mumbai, an official said.

The racket came to light when the members of a housing complex in suburban Kandivali suspected that something was wrong with the COVID-19 inoculation camp organized in May at their society by some persons who claimed to represent a reputed private hospital.

Those vaccinated received certificates in the name of a different private hospital which denied that it had anything to do with the camp.

The same gang had held an unauthorized vaccination camp in Parel in Central Mumbai too, said an official of Bhoiwada police station.

This camp was held at Podar Centre on May 28 and 29 where over 200 persons received vaccine jabs. Those vaccinated received certificates from two different hospitals and the accused persons had collected Rs 2.44 lakh, he said.

They had not obtained any permission from the Mumbai civic body for holding the private camp, he said, adding that the latest FIR named six persons.

Police had said earlier that the accused had held nine such camps in the city. FIRs have been registered at Kandivali, Versova, Khar, Borivali and some other police stations while one more FIR was being filed in Borivali, the official said.

