New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission and stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-NDA pledges to secure a decisive mandate.

Nitin Gadkari said, "I welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission--a pivotal moment for democracy. It's our collective duty to participate, shaping the nation's trajectory towards development and governance excellence. Let's unite, casting our votes in record numbers, fortifying the bedrock of the world's largest democracy."

He further said that the BJP-NDA alliance was committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen over the next 5 years.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP-NDA pledges to secure a decisive mandate, committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen over the next 5 years. Together, let's embark on this journey of progress and prosperity, with the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047," he further said.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date of nominations for candidates in April 4.

Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25.Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, the last date for nominations for candidates is May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, a total of 89 constituencies will undergo in phase 2.

In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies. 96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, and 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo for polls.

The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are on April 19. Counting of votes will be held June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field. CAPF to be deployed adequately and assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts & drones to ensure vigil. (ANI)

