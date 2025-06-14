Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Stressing that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), envisions India as a global study destination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday, emphasised that with this initiative, they aim to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position India as a global knowledge hub.

The Ministry of Education has taken a major step towards realising the goals of internationalisation of education as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In a ceremonial event titled 'Mumbai Rising: Creating an International Education City' held in Mumbai today, Letters of Intent (LoIs) were issued to five globally reputed universities from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States of America and Italy.

The establishment of the branch campuses of University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology and Instituto Europeo Di Design (IED), Italy, reflects a deep and growing trust in India's education ecosystem and is a major milestone as we mark five transformative years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that NEP 2020 envisions India as a global study destination, offering premium education at an affordable cost. He added that with this initiative, we aim to realise the Prime Minister's vision of positioning India as a global knowledge hub. "India is encouraging top international universities to establish campuses here, while empowering Indian Higher education institutions to expand globally," he said.

Union Minister Pradhan further added that this initiative reflects a growing two-way movement of ideas, talent and trust. "India is not just participating in the global education ecosystem; we are shaping it," he asserted.

Pradhan said that Maharashtra's leadership in enterprise and intellect, and with Mumbai Educity emerging as a city where finance and technology meet education and research, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai will bridge Indian aspirations and global excellence. He further said that we are not just inviting foreign universities; we are co-creating ecosystems of innovation, entrepreneurship and research.

"As we mark five years of implementing the NEP 2020, this milestone exemplifies the spirit of Sankalp se Siddhi, the journey from resolution to realisation. It strengthens our shared goal of empowering youth and enabling innovation-led growth through education leading to Viksit Bharat," the Union Minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the swift issuance of LoIs reflects the speed and commitment of the Government.

He thanked the PM for NEP 2020, which has a provision for foreign universities to be a part of the Indian education sector. The five universities, he noted, have added immense value to the State and NEP 2020 has truly opened doors for top global institutions to establish campuses in India.

He further stated that talented Indian students who faced accessibility and affordability issues in pursuing foreign education can now do so in India at reduced costs. "The Government aims to make accessible, global quality education across various domains and further talks are ongoing with 5 more universities," Fadnavis stated.

The LoIs handed over today allow the universities to establish their offshore branch campus in India. All five universities from UK, USA, Australia and Italy, receiving the LoIs are ranked among the top 500 in the QS World University Rankings, signifying strong global academic credibility. The University of Western Australia will establish two campuses, one each in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai and Chennai, reflecting the growing confidence of top institutions in India's regulatory and academic landscape.

This is the first-time foreign universities will establish a presence in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, with some expected to set up campuses in the upcoming Education City in Navi Mumbai under the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

The establishment of these university campuses in India will be beneficial for students, in terms of extending global course curriculum and study opportunities in India and for research, knowledge exchange, enterprise and engagement. Courses at the Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Chennai campus will be offered at Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels in areas such as business, economics, computer science, public health, data science, design, and more. These are the disciplines that will drive India's development in the years ahead and shape the workforce of a 'Viksit Bharat.' The universities will launch more courses in the subsequent years of its operations in India. (ANI)

