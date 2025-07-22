Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF's Representative in India, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Tuesday and held a discussion on a wide range of issues concerning child welfare, nutrition, education, and healthcare services in the state, officials said.

Banerjee shared insights into various government initiatives aimed at improving maternal and child health in West Bengal, besides highlighting several key projects and policies implemented by her government to ensure the well-being of children and mothers, they said.

"At the meeting, the CM expressed her willingness to strengthen collaboration with UNICEF in the future to enhance service delivery and outcomes for children," an official told PTI.

Banerjee also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between the West Bengal government and UNICEF, he added.

