Patna (Bihar) [India], February 1 (ANI): Bihar minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Centre's proposal for setting up a Makhana Board in the state.

He said it was a long-term demand of the farmers of Bihar.

"I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on behalf of lakhs of farmers of Bihar who cultivate foxnuts... These farmers have been demanding the formation of a Makhana Board for a very long time, just like there is Tea Board and Rubber Board..." Pandey told reporters.

Pandey also expressed gratitude to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He said, "We requested for the formation of this board when Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to Patna recently and today that dream of foxnut cultivating farmers has been fulfilled through the announcement by the Finance Minister during Union Budget 2025..."

Makhana or Foxnuts are nutritious seed which is cultivated from the Lotus plant. It is widely produced and consumed in Bihar. In recent times, Makhana has gained overwhelming popularity as a healthy snack around the world.

Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, proposed to set a Makhana Board in the state of Bihar.

Under One District One Product scheme, Makhana producers have benefited hugely. The Makhana Research Center has been given the status of a national institution, with Makhanas having also received a GI tag.

In her initial remarks during her Unnion Budget presentation today, Sitharaman said her government's focus would be on Garib, Youth, Annadata and Nari.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organized into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she said.

The budget sets a clear path for India's growth, focusing on economic empowerment, industrial progress, and societal well-being. With a strong track record and ambitious targets, the government is determined to drive the nation toward greater prosperity in the coming years. (ANI)

