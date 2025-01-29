New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget, the Leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday urged the Union Government to provide substantial financial backing for infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, to "ensure Maharashtra becomes India's innovation capital."

Shrikant Shinde said, "Maharashtra has played an indispensable role. As the state with the highest GDP per capita in India, Maharashtra is poised to be the torchbearer of India's journey towards becoming an economic superpower. The historic mandate for the Mahayuti government in the 2024 Assembly elections has reinforced our commitment to accelerating growth and progress. Maharashtra has continued to attract the highest investment at Davos Summit for the third consecutive year."

"However, to maximize this potential, we urge the Union Government to provide substantial financial backing for infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, ensuring Maharashtra becomes India's innovation capital," he said.

MP Shinde said that Maharashtra is leading the way with pioneering initiatives aimed at women, farmers, and youth - three pillars of the society that deserve unwavering support.

"Our initiatives include 'Ladki Bahin' for women's financial independence, the revolutionary Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme for farmers, and extensive skill development programs for youth. As we look towards the Union Budget 2025, Maharashtra expects robust support for these sectors to drive lasting transformation. A strong Maharashtra is pivotal to a stronger India, and we are committed to working alongside the NDA government to realize this vision. With the leadership of PM Modi and the trust of our people, we will propel India's economic ascent," he said.

He further said that India stands at the cusp of a historic economic transformation.

He said, "Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our Nation has achieved remarkable political stability and economic resurgence. The people reaffirmed their faith in the NDA government with a third consecutive mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an endorsement of its visionary governance. Over the last decade, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, overtaking giants like the UK, and is on track to be the third-largest by FY28. The Modi government's bold reforms - Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Make in India, Digital India, and unparalleled infrastructure expansion - contrast sharply with the stagnation left behind by the previous Congress-led regimes."

He said that in 2014, the NDA government inherited an economy plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and some of the lowest approval ratings in history.

Shinde said, "Between 2014 and 2024, India's GDP grew from $2 trillion to $3.7 trillion, marking a period of significant economic expansion. The UPA II government was marred by weak and indecisive leadership, rampant corruption, and high inflation, which hampered the nation's progress. In contrast, the Modi government has demonstrated strength, experience, and decisiveness in governance. Its robust policies and sound financial fundamentals have not only steered the economy towards stability but also positioned India for sustained growth, enabling the government to take the bull by the horns and drive the nation towards prosperity."

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget will be presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31. Parliament will have an inter-session break from February 14, and the two Houses will resume their sittings on March 10. (ANI)

