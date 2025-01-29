New Delhi, January 29: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital worsened again reaching the 'severe' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implemented all actions under Stage-Ill of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

"The AQI of Delhi which was recorded as 276 on 28.01.2O25, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded 365 at 4:00 PM on 29.O1.2025 owing to variable direction/ calm winds, smoggy situation, lout mixing heights & ventilation coefficients for dispersion of pollutants. The forecast from IMD/ IITM suggests similar situations to persist in the coming days," the order signed by the Director (Technical) and member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP read. Delhi Air Pollution: Stricter GRAP 4 Restrictions Invoked in National Capital.

"We must record here that if the Commission finds that the AQI goes above 350, as a precautionary measure, Staqe-III measures will have to be immediately implemented. If the AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage-IV measures will have to be reintroduced," it further read. All implementing agencies have been asked to keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant schedule of GRAP. Citizens have also been requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre’s Air Quality Panel Invokes Anti-Pollution Measures Under GRAP III.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 327 at 8 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Tuesday, air quality in the national capital was in the "poor" category with AQI at 258, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI rating is categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

