New Delhi (India) August 7 (ANI): The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of UN Women's flagship capacity-building programme, SheLeads II: Workshop for Women Leaders, in New Delhi. The event brought together grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators from across India to foster dialogue, build political leadership skills, and amplify women's participation in governance, as per the press release.

The two-day workshop, organised by UN Women India Country Office, comes at a pivotal moment, following the historic passing of the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which mandates a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. With only 14% of seats currently held by women in the 18th Lok Sabha, initiatives like SheLeads are critical to bridging this representation gap.

In her keynote address, Annpurna Devi emphasised that women's leadership is not just a matter of representation; it is central to driving women-led development for a Viksit Bharat. Initiatives like SheLeads are pivotal in equipping women with the skills and networks needed to lead from the front, ensuring that our development agenda, be it towards the 2030 SDGs or India's Agenda 2040, is truly inclusive and representative of every voice.

Speaking on the occasion, May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, said that Norway is proud to support initiatives that empower women leaders and foster inclusive governance. Initiatives like SheLeads are essential for translating policy commitments into real-world impact.

This year, the workshop received over 260 applications from 22 states, more than doubling the response from its inaugural edition in February. After a rigorous selection process, 36 participants were chosen based on their experience, motivation, and future plans. Over the two days, they will engage in interactive sessions with Members of Parliament, policy experts, and media strategists, covering topics such as electoral campaigning, governance structures, narrative building, and effective media engagement.

Speaking at the event, Kanta Singh, Country Representative a.i., UN Women India, said that to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, women's representation in politics is essential. Women leaders are not only change-makers in their communities but are critical to shaping policies and governance that reflect the aspirations of all citizens. SheLeads is our effort to ensure women have the platform, skills, and networks to step into these roles with confidence.

SheLeads is a flagship initiative of UN Women India Country Office, aimed at advancing gender equality in public and political leadership, aiming to support women leaders in contesting the upcoming/next Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

UN Women exists to advance women's rights, gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. As the lead UN entity on gender equality, it shifts laws, institutions, social behaviours and services to close the gender gap and build an equal world for all women and girls. (ANI)

