New Delhi, August 07: India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a high-level security alert for all airports across the country, following intelligence inputs warning of possible threats from terrorists or “anti-social elements” between September 22 and October 02, 2025. The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s security division on August 4, mandates immediate and stringent security measures at all aviation-related facilities.

The heightened alert covers airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes, with instructions for round-the-clock vigilance. “Recent inputs from central security agencies indicate a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups,” the BCAS circular noted, stressing the need to prevent any “untoward incident” during the identified period. Independence Day 2025 Celebrations: Delhi Police Bans Use of Drones, Para-Gliders and Aerial Devices From August 2 to 16.

Airports Ordered to Intensify Patrolling and Surveillance

Security forces have been directed to enhance patrolling across terminals, parking zones, perimeter areas, and other sensitive locations. Cityside security must be reinforced in collaboration with local police. Identification verification protocols for all airport staff, contractors, and visitors have been made mandatory, with zero tolerance for unauthorized access. All CCTV systems must be monitored continuously, with immediate action on spotting suspicious activity or unattended items. Delhi School Bomb Threat: ‘Roadkill’ and ‘Benji’ Referenced in Threatening Emails Sent to Schools.

Cargo, Airlines and Public Vigilance Measures

Airlines—both domestic and international—must enforce strict screening of cargo and mail before loading. This includes thorough checks for both domestic and international consignments. Passengers will be urged to report unusual behaviour or unattended baggage, with announcements made periodically to raise awareness.

Emergency drills, passenger service committee meetings, and coordination between BCAS, CISF, Intelligence Bureau, and local police are to be prioritized. Regional BCAS officials have been told to hold immediate meetings at all airports to ensure full compliance and preparedness.

