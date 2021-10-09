New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Anurag Thakur and Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp on the Territorial Army's 72nd Raising Day on Saturday.

Thakur on March 10 became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Also Read | E-Commerce Platforms Log $2.7 Billion Sales in First 4 Days of Festive Week Sale.

Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)