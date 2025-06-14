New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Saturday, expressed condolences following the tragic crash of an Air India flight 171 that claimed 241 lives including crew members.

Speaking to media persons, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "I am here for a conference. I have expressed my deep condolences to all those who lost their lives in Air India Plane Crash..."

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to examine the causes of the crash of the flight.

"A High-Level Multi-disciplinary Committee is constituted for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, 2025. The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read.

The committee will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, the ATC Log, and witness testimonies, and will publish its report within three months.

The committee, headed by the Home Secretary, includes representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Air Force, and aviation experts.

The committee will assess the emergency response of the various stakeholders, including rescue operations and coordination among them. It will also suggest policy changes, operational improvements and training enhancements required to prevent such occurrences and handle post-crash incident situations. (ANI)

