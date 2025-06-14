Mumbai, June 14: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited applications from candidates for the NICL AO Recruitment 2025. The job openings are for Administrative Officers. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The last date to apply for the NICL recruitment drive is July 3.

Applicants must note that the Phase I examination will be held on July 20, whereas the Phase II examination will be conducted on August 31. The NICL recruitment drive aims to fill 266 posts in the organisation. Of the 266 administrative officer posts, 96 vacancies are for specialists and 170 for Generalists. Interested candidates can check the educational qualifications for each post using the detailed notification available here. Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11,389 Staff Nurse Posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Other Details.

As per the official notification, candidates applying for the NICL recruitment must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of May 1, 2025. This means that an applicant should not have been born earlier than May 2, 1995 and not later than May 1, 20004, inclusive of both dates. The NICL AO Recruitment 2025 selection process will comprise exams in two phases - Phase I, which is a preliminary examination, and Phase II, which is the main examination and interview.

The Preliminary exam will consist of Objective Tests (multiple-choice Questions) for 100 marks and will be conducted online. It will be held for 60 minutes and consist of three sections with separate timings for each section. On the other hand, the Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests (multiple-choice Questions) for 250 marks and a Descriptive Test for 30 Marks. Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 4500 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Details and Application Deadline.

It must be noted that applicants will have to answer the Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. NICL said that candidates' combined final scores will be arrived at based on scores obtained in the online Main Examination (Objective test) and Interview. To apply for the NICL recruitment, the application fee is INR 1000 for all candidates. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category have to pay INR 250 as an application fee.

