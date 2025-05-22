New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced the launch of a nationwide mass mobilization campaign against plastic pollution in run up to the World Environment Day.

In a post on X, the Minister wrote that the campaign named 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aimed to nudge citizens to adopt eco friendly alternatives.

"In the run-up to #WorldEnvironmentDay, @moefcc has launched a nationwide mass mobilisation campaign against plastic pollution today.

The campaign 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution' aims to nudge citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives as envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji under Mission LiFE. Let's move from awareness to action collectively by embracing sustainable living and #EndPlasticPollution," the post read.

Earlier on May 21, a national level workshop involving extensive stakeholder consultations on devising strategies for reviving India's oldest mountain range, Aravalis was inaugurated by Yadav at Udaipur.

The event was also attended by Sanjay Sharma, Minister for Forest and Environment, Government of Rajasthan.

According to a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the workshop focused on finalisation of a Detailed Action Plan for Aravalli Landscape Restoration. The high-level workshop on Restoration of the Aravalli Landscape and its biodiversity was organised by the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and Rajasthan Forest Department on the eve of the International Day for Biodiversity.

It focussed on finalising a detailed Action Plan taking into account the inputs of the field functionaries and the practitioners before launch of the plan of Action across the entire Aravalis.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' from Buddha Jayanti Park located on Delhi ridge, forming a part of Aravallis, on the occasion of World Environment Day last year.

He emphasised that the Aravalli Green Wall Project will not only lead to increase the green cover and biodiversity of the Aravalli through afforestation, reforestation and restoration of water bodies, but also improve the soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region, besides generating meaningful livelihood opportunities.

Yadav further exhorted all stakeholders across the four states to adopt a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach in the restoration of the Aravallis. Adoption of innovative ideas, technological interventions in planning and monitoring and emphasis on public awareness and public participation are paramount to the success of the programme, he stated.

The Minister stated that approaches such as creation of seedling nursery in every panchayat by dovetailing MNREGA and CAMPA, roping in youth and MY Bharat volunteers in taking up eco-restoration of Aravali, implementation of Green Credit Programme for eco-restoration work in Aravalli landscape, restoration of abandoned mines or maintenance water filled mine pits as sources of water and wildlife habitat, could also play a significant part in this initiative. Further, developing Aravalli landscapes and biodiversity for safari, nature parks and for trekking, removal of invasive species and re-plantation with native species and bamboo, roping in Eco-clubs and Eco-Task Force in raising plantations and awareness, linking Amrit Sarovars and waterbodies in Aravali restoration programme, creating a research and monitoring vertical under the NIRANTAR institutions such as BSI and ZSI in taxonomy and organising annual workshops, could also prove to be effective measures in this direction, the Minister added. (ANI)

