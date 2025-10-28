Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday morning offered prayers to Goddess Chhathi on the last day of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv.

Paswan performed the Chhath Puja rituals at his residence in Patna, observing the sacred customs and offering prayers to the Sun God along with his family.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also offered prayers and performed rituals on the last day of Chhath Puja this morning. He performed the rituals along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Mayukh at the latter's residence in Patna.

"There is rigorous practice, rigorous rituals, and the faith and belief of the people is so strong that whatever they pray to Chhath Maa, it fulfils," the UP Deputy CM told ANI.

He also said, "Our election campaign is going on continuously, and with the blessings of Chhath Maiya, the NDA government will be formed in Bihar once again."

BJP leader Mayukh said that Chhath Puja represents the faith of the people.

"This is a festival of 'lok astha'. 'Suryopasna' for the prosperous life of each and every one - we celebrate this together wherever Indians reside across the world. We pray for the prosperity of everyone," Mayukh said.

Reacting to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's "we will throw Waqf Act into the dustbin" statement, Mayukh said that the Mahagathbandhan will not come to power.

"We are people of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. We never mock anything; we speak of everyone's progress. So, those who say they will dump the Waqf Bill in the garbage. They are not coming to power even in Bihar, and for this, they will have to come to power in the centre," the BJP leader said.

On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the residence of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan and extended best wishes for the Chhath Mahaparv.

Earlier Tuesday morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

In Bihar, people had flocked in large numbers to the ghats and riverbanks for the 'Usha Arghya'. The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat. Security personnel were deployed at major ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami. (ANI)

