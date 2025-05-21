New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy chaired an inter-ministerial coordination meeting on Wednesday to review and accelerate the implementation of EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive scheme.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Heavy Industries were present, a release said.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

The scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to build a nationwide EV-ready ecosystem to enable cleaner transport and reduce India's dependency on fossil fuels.

With a financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, the PM E-Drive scheme will support the installation of approximately 72,000 EV public charging stations across the country. These stations will be strategically deployed along 50 national highway corridors, within high-traffic destinations such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel outlets, and state highways.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path to becoming a global model for sustainable transport. The PM E-Drive scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at giving our citizens access to clean, affordable, and convenient mobility options. We are not just building infrastructure; we are building the foundation for energy security and green economic growth."

The minister also acknowledged the integrated role of various stakeholders in executing this initiative. BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) is being considered the nodal agency for demand aggregation and the development of a unified digital super app that will serve as a single platform for EV users across India.

The app will feature real-time slot booking, payment integration, charger availability status, and progress dashboards for tracking national deployment under the PM E-Drive scheme. BHEL will also coordinate with states and ministries to compile and evaluate proposals for charger installations.

Kumaraswamy emphasized the importance of collaborative federalism and convergence of missions, "The clean energy transition cannot succeed in silos. This meeting reflects our commitment to working as one government. Ministries, public sector enterprises, and states are all aligned to deliver results on ground. We are confident that PM E-Drive will catalyse new industries, generate green jobs, and offer seamless electric mobility to every Indian."

The project's success is expected to significantly reduce India's carbon emissions from transport, promote Make in India manufacturing in EV infrastructure, and lay the groundwork for a net-zero mobility future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)