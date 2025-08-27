Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, paid a courtesy call on Wednesday on Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Union Territory, at the Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, a release said.

During the meeting, the leaders engaged in meaningful discussions focused on enhancing skill development programs for the youth of Punjab and Chandigarh.

As per the release, the discussions emphasised strategies to equip young people with industry-relevant skills, fostering employability and ensuring they remain globally competitive in an evolving job market.

Earlier on August 23, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the "Eat Right Walkathon and Mela" at GD Goenka Public School in Mohali.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Kataria said that India's youth can truly become the nation's strength only when they are nurtured with safe, nutritious, and balanced food. He emphasised that 'Eat Right' is not just a slogan, but a movement that every citizen should adopt in their daily life.

Pointing to the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, the Governor urged people to return to traditional foods, including millets, in their diets and cultivate a culture of responsible food consumption.

"Balanced diet, safe drinking water, cleanliness and regular physical activity are essential not only to prevent diseases but also to ensure overall physical, mental, social and emotional well-being," he said. He lauded the Centre's decision to declare 2018 as the National Year of Millets and noted that 2023 was observed as the International Year of Millets.

The Governor praised the FSSAI's Eat Right India Movement and initiatives like the Blissful Hygiene Rating, which, he said, are spreading awareness about safe and sustainable food practices across both urban and rural India. (ANI)

