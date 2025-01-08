Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda on Wednesday visited key healthcare facilities in Assam, including the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Mangaldai District Civil Hospital, and AIIMS Guwahati, to inaugurate new initiatives and review ongoing healthcare projects aimed at enhancing medical services for the people of the region.

According to an official release, during his visit to LGBRIMH in Tezpur, the Union Health Minister inaugurated the institute's new Library and Informatics Centre. Expressing his satisfaction with the institute's growth, Nadda emphasized the need to introduce more super-speciality departments to better serve the Northeast and the nation as a whole.

Also Read | January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 8.

He also attended a Board of Governors meeting at LGBRIMH. He was joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ashok Singhal, the Health Minister of Assam.

The Union Minister also visited Mangaldai District Civil Hospital in Darrang district, where he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB). The CCB, to be constructed with a financial support of Rs 23.75 crore under PM ABHIM, will significantly improve access to advanced healthcare services for the people of Assam.

Also Read | FMGE 2024 Admit Card Out at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS Releases Hall Tickets for December Session of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, Know Steps To Download.

During his visit to Darrang, JP Nadda also inspected ongoing treatments at the cancer hospital and visited a cancer care project under Tata Trusts. "Earlier, people had to travel out of state for cancer treatment, but now, the people of Darrang can receive their treatment right here at home," he said.

Ashok Singhal, Health Minister of Assam; Keshab Mahanta, Education Minister of Assam; Prasanta Phukan, Minister of Power, Skill Development, and Medical Education, Assam; and Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, were also present during the visit.

At the conclusion of his tour, JP Nadda, accompanied by the Assam CM, visited AIIMS Guwahati to inspect and review the progress of work at the institute. The Union Minister planted a sapling on the campus and took stock of the activities being carried out. Dr Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, along with senior members of the institute, were present during the visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)