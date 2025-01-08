January 8, day 8 of the year, marks the completion of the first week of 2025. And several famous people celebrate their birthdays on January 8. Stephen Hawking, the English theoretical physicist and cosmologist, Indian actor Yash, American singer and actor Elvis Presley and many more influential figures' birthdays fall on the day. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 7. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 7, along with their year of birth. 8 January 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Stephen Hawking (1942-2018) Yash Ryan Destiny Joshua Perez Elvis Presley (1935-1977) David Bowie (1947-2016) Noah Cyrus Anna Marisax Valkyrae Kim Jong-un R. Kelly Saeed Jaffrey Sean Paul Harris Jayaraj Nusrat Jahan Sagarika Ghatge

January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).