Mumbai, January 8: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) for the December session today, January 8. Candidates who have registered for the FMGE December 2024 session examination can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can use their using their registration number, date of birth and other details to access their admit card.

As per the schedule, the FMGE December 2024 exam will be conducted on January 12, 2025. The Foreign Medical Graduates Exam will be held at various exam centres nationwide. The exam will be conducted in online mode in two shifts with the first shift from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and the second shift from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to carry a valid photo ID card and a physical copy of their FMGE admit card 2024 to the exam centre. GATE 2025 Admit Card Out at gate2025.iitr.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Released, Know Steps To Download.

Steps to Download FMGE Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Visit the official website at Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'FMGE admit card 2024' link

On the homepage, click on the 'FMGE admit card 2024' link Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Enter using your login details and other credentials Step 4: Your FMGE 2024 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Your FMGE 2024 hall ticket will appear on the screen Step 5: Check the FMGE 2024 hall ticket thoroughly

Check the FMGE 2024 hall ticket thoroughly Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download FMGE 2024 admit cards. The board also said that the NBEMS FMGE results will be released by February 12. It must be noted that NBEMS conducts FMGE exams twice a year - June and December. Candidates who pass this screening exam are permitted to practice medicine in the country.

