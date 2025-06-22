Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a yoga event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Addressing the event, the Union Minister applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global outreach, highlighting the theme of the 11th International Yoga Day--'One Earth, One Health.' He noted that the Prime Minister's vision extended beyond India, aiming for global well-being.

"The Prime Minister didn't just keep it to the country, but shared it globally; as the theme of this year says - 'One Earth, One Health' - he thinks of the entire world... Anyone can practice Yoga without any money or a teacher..." Goyal said.

He also emphasised that yoga, discovered by the ancestors, was intended as a preventive practice for health and fitness.

"Our ancestors found yoga as a practice of preventing ailments and keeping the human body fit. 10 years ago from today, when the United Nations had approved the International Yoga Day, nobody would have thought that two crore people would perform yoga at the same time at one lakh different places..." he further stated.

On June 21, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh set a Guinness World Record for hosting the largest gathering for Yoga Day.

Around 3 lakh people participated in the event, which spanned a 28-kilometre stretch from RK Beach to Bheemili, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Ayush wrote, "Main event of IDY 2025 sets Guinness World Record in Visakhapatnam. With an estimated 3 lakh participants, the grand celebration along the 28 km beach road--from RK Beach to Bheemili--and across various parts of Visakhapatnam marked the world's largest gathering for a yoga session at a single venue."

"Led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the event was part of the 'Yoga Sangam' initiative, synchronised across 13 lakh+ locations nationwide. A historic morning for yoga and India's global wellness leadership," it added.

Addressing the world's largest-ever yoga gathering, the Prime Minister joined thousands of participants from India and abroad for a historic yoga session by the sea, the Ministry of AYUSH said in a release.

As per the release, PM Modi was joined by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer, and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, at the national event. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ayush and MoS for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Prataprao Jadhav were also present alongside Union Minister of State Dr. Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Garu and State Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh Garu were also present. (ANI)

