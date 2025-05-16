New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Bittu shared his "joy" over India's recent "victory" over Pakistan and commended PM Modi's exemplary leadership in handling challenging situations with "grace" and "determination".

Ravneet Singh Bittu shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

The Union Minister also discussed key initiatives for Punjab's development with PM Modi. Bittu also presented two books to PM Modi which symbolises "essence of Sikhism and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

"Honoured to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at his residence. Shared my joy over India's recent victory over Pakistan and commended his exemplary leadership in handling tough situations with grace and determination. Discussed key initiatives for Punjab's development, focusing on growth and prosperity for our state. Prime Minister Modi also shared his thoughts on the current religious and political landscape in Punjab and the path ahead. During the meeting, i presented two books to the Prime Minister -- Guru Nanak's Blessed Trail and The Golden Temple -- both symbolizing the essence of Sikhism and the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji", Ravneet Singh Bittu's 'X' post said.

On Tuesday, Ravneet Singh Bittu slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the death of 14 people due to consumption of illicit liquor in Amritsar's Majitha block.

Taking to social media X, Bittu in a post wrote that the state government's 'Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh' campaign was just a 'political theatre', further alleging that the CM himself had a history with alcohol.

"14 dead in Majitha -- families shattered by spurious liquor, while the @BhagwantMann government remains in deep slumber. Their so-called "Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh" is nothing but political theatre.

"The liquor mafia rules, people are dying, and the Mann government is busy in self-indulgence. Punjab doesn't need slogans anymore -- it needs action. This is no longer about politics, it's about lives," the post further read.

Fourteen people died while six others were hospitalised due to the consumption of illicit liquor under the Majitha block in Amritsar, as per the Punjab Police. (ANI)

