Kolkata, May 16: Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery is being played today, May 16. The Kolkata FF Result or Kolkata Fatafat Result of today's game will be announced shortly. Those taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also scroll below to know the winning numbers and check the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of May 16, 2025.

Following a Satta Matka-style format, players select numbers and place bets across eight daily rounds (bazis), increasing their chances of winning. For real-time updates on the Kolkata FF Result Chart, players can visit kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. A detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of May 16 is also available below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

We urge readers to exercise caution as Satta Mattka-type lottery games involve financial risks and could potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).