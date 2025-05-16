Mumbai, May 16: Wondering where to find the Shillong Teer Results today, May 16, 2025? The much-awaited winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced soon. As always, the games are played in two rounds, and the outcomes will be available in the Shillong Teer Result Chart online. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer Result at meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These platforms will display the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for both Round 1 and Round 2.

The Shillong Teer game, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), continues to be a cultural phenomenon in Meghalaya. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the archery-based lottery is both thrilling and deeply rooted in tradition. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day, with results announced online shortly after. With players betting on numbers from 0 to 99, the final digits are determined by the arrows that hit the target. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart and updates from today’s draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for May 16, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

