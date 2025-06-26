New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, launched multiple tech initiatives to boost efficiency and productivity in a major maritime digital push here on Thursday, an official statement said.

The launch of SAGAR SETU platform as well as MoPSW's MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) to develop & establish Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) are set to make significant strides in digital transformation as well as sustainable infrastructure development.

MoPSW and C-DAC signed an MoU to establish a Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE) for the maritime sector. This landmark initiative, announced in New Delhi on 26th June 2025, aims to accelerate digital transformation in India's maritime industry. The DCoE will provide advanced IT solutions, foster innovation, and guide the modernisation of port operations and shipping logistics through emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and Blockchain. Supporting national maritime objectives, the Centre will also prioritise green and sustainable operations, aligning with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways proudly launched the SAGAR SETU platform, marking a new era in India's logistics and maritime ecosystem. The Go-Live of this digital initiative, inaugurated on 26th June 2025 by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, aims to enhance operational efficiency, bring in productivity and ease of doing business (EODB).

Aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, SAGAR SETU integrates multiple service providers to offer seamless EXIM-related services. The platform is designed to significantly reduce processing times for vessel and cargo documentation, promoting faster, paperless logistics. Notably, this platform connects over 80 ports and 40 key stakeholders, reflecting broad industry adoption.

The 'DRISHTI' Framework was launched to Fast-Track Maritime Goals, providing a comprehensive monitoring framework to accelerate the implementation of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Inspired by Prime Minister's motto of "Reform, Perform, Transform, Inform", DRISHTI has been built on four strategic pillars: KPI Monitoring, Achievements Tracking, Organisational Monitoring, and Functional Cell Oversight.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, India's maritime sector is undergoing a transformative digital shift. With the launch of SAGAR SETU platform and the Digital Centre of Excellence initiative, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to use modern technology to bring in efficiency, transparency and sustainability. Apart for modernising the port & logistics operations, it will accelerate our journey towards a greener, smarter and an Atmanirbhar maritime economy. Aligned with the goals of the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, these efforts represent a significant step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat. By embracing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain, we are building a future-ready infrastructure that empowers our ports, streamlines trade, and strengthens India's position as a global maritime leader."

A standardized Scale of Rates (SOR) template for all Major Ports to enhance transparency and ease of doing business was released. This new SOR aims to address inconsistencies and interpretation issues by providing a uniform structure for port tariffs. Developed after extensive consultations and a comprehensive review of existing SORs and Tariff Guidelines, the template includes standardized definitions and transparent conditions for rate applications. While offering flexibility for ports to adapt to local conditions, the SOR template supports digital integration, facilitating better tariff comparisons and clearer service articulation. This initiative is set to improve trade efficiency and align the port services with evolving market dynamics.

Speaking on the launch, the Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur said, "Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are standardising processes and digitising systems to make our ports more transparent, efficient, and business-friendly. The new Scale of Rates and tech-led platforms like SAGAR SETU will streamline trade, boost investor confidence, and align our maritime ecosystem with global best practices."

In a parallel but strategically aligned move toward sustainability, India's ambition to become a global leader in green hydrogen has been bolstered with the publication of "Gateway to Green: Assessing Port Readiness for Green Hydrogen Transition in India." This pivotal report prepared in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), outlines a roadmap for transforming Indian ports into hubs for green hydrogen production, storage, and export.

The report identifies strategic action areas such as land facilitation for green hydrogen production, stimulating demand, investing in shared infrastructure, fostering international collaboration, and adopting active investment roles. Indian ports such as VO Chidambaranar Port, Paradip Port, Deendayal Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai, and Cochin are particularly well-positioned to cater to the clean energy demands of East Asia and the European Union.

Towards the concluding remark, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India's ports are evolving into catalysts of the green hydrogen revolution, a vision of PM Narendra Modi to produce 5 million tons of Green Hydrogen by 2030. This roadmap reflects our commitment to sustainability and energy security, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. By unlocking our ports' potential, we aim to position India as a key global hub for green hydrogen production, storage, and export, build on the natural advantages of India's vibrant maritime ecosystem."

The launch of these initiatives is a testament to the Indian government's commitment to digital empowerment and clean energy leadership. As Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated, the focus is on ensuring that ports evolve from traditional gateways of trade to catalysts of sustainable development.

These ventures not only strengthen India's position in the global logistics landscape but also contribute meaningfully to national economic growth, envisioning a digitally empowered, self-reliant, and environmentally sustainable India. The event was also attended by TR Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW along with other senior officials of the ministry. (ANI)

