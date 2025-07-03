Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Baltal on Thursday and expressed her joy over the spiritual journey and the ongoing development works in the area.

She joined thousands of devotees on the 2025 Amarnath Yatra to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

Speaking to ANI during her visit, she said, "Today, we are all going to have the darshan of Bholenath. It feels wonderful... May God bless us all. The atmosphere here is very pleasant... people are feeling good because development work is happening here too..."

The Union Minister praised the efforts made by local authorities and the government to improve facilities and infrastructure around the pilgrimage route. She noted that enhanced arrangements have added to the comfort and spiritual experience of the yatris (pilgrims).

Earlier in the day, as a fresh batch of pilgrims set off for the holy cave of Shri Amarnath Baba, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri stated that the Yatra was not just a religious one, but one of the people.

He further stated that security forces, porters, tent service providers and others had been involved in the Yatra.

"This Yatra is not just a religious Yatra. It is a Yatra of the people. Security forces, 'pitthus', tent every service provider is involved in it... The enthusiasm among the devotees is unparalleled. I pray that everyone's wishes are fulfilled and there is peace and happiness in Kashmir and the rest of the country..." Bidhuri told ANI.

A day earlier, Kashmir Police issued an advisory for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra 2025, urging them to travel only in officially designated convoys.

The advisory, released on Wednesday, directed all pilgrims to start their journey only from the authoriased base camps at Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu), Baltal and Nunwan. These routes have been designated to maintain better coordination, security, and medical assistance along the challenging mountainous route to the holy Amarnath shrine.

"All the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps," Kashmir Police said in a post on X. (ANI)

