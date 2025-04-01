Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday regarding the recent explosion in West Bengal's Dhola, urging immediate intervention to ensure that those accountable face the "full weight" of the law.

Majumdar, in his letter, stated that there are suspicions the explosion may have been deliberate and that it took place at an illegal bomb-making facility operating under "political" protection.

"I am writing to express profound concern regarding the recent explosion in Dhola, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. According to local reports, this tragic event, allegedly occurring at an 'illegal firecracker factory,' has resulted in over six fatalities. However, suspicions arise that it may have been a deliberate explosion at a clandestine bomb-making facility operating under political protection," Majumdar, who is the Minister of State for Education, said.

"This incident is part of a concerning trend; Bengal has seen a significant rise in illegal arms and explosives incidents, posing severe threats to national security and public safety," the West Bengal BJP president added, urging Shah to commission the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the explosion.

He stressed the importance of determining the origins of these explosives.

"I urge your distinguished office to commission the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this explosion. It is crucial to determine the origins of these explosives, hold those responsible accountable, and dismantle any networks involved in illicit arms and bomb production," Majumdar's letter read.

He further stated that West Bengal faces lawlessness and unchecked extremism. "Its residents deserve a secure environment, free from politically shielded criminal threats."

As many as six people died, and several others were injured after an alleged explosion was reported in Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

"Devastating news from Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district - 6 people have died and several are injured after another explosion in a crude bomb manufacturing unit," Adhikari posted on X earlier today.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly said that in another incident on February 4, four people lost their lives in Patharpratima.

"Less than two months after an explosion on Feb 7, 2025, took 4 precious lives at Kalyani, another such incident has occurred. This time at Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district. Bhupatinagar, Egra, Budge Budge, Kalyani -- the list keeps growing. How many more tragedies will take place before serious action is taken? The DGP @WBPolice must answer why the State of West Bengal is sitting on a pile of crude bombs," he added.

The BJP leader further stated that Rs 2 lakhs would be announced for the next of kin of the victims, and a week later, people would move on.

The state police were present at the spot in Patharpratima village in Dholahat, where an alleged explosion was reported last night. (ANI)

