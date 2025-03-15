New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The festival of colours, Holi, was celebrated across the country, and Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) were also held peacefully. Authorities fortified sensitive areas to monitor antisocial elements in parts of the country.

This year, Holi was celebrated on March 14, coinciding with the Friday prayers in the month of Ramzan.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter Since 2018, Threatens Victim With Photos and Videos of Act; Arrested After Survivor Reveals Ordeal to Her Parents.

In pictures, devotees were seen offering prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of the second Jumma of Ramzan, which commenced on March 2 and will end with Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of month-long fasting.

Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh witnessed peaceful Holi celebrations amid tight security. Friday prayers were also performed peacefully at the Shahi Jama Masjid here.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Several Injured, Shops Torched After Clash Between 2 Groups During Holi Procession in Giridih (Watch Video).

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said that the processions celebrating the festivities were carried out peacefully, as everyone cooperated, which sent a message of peace.

"Along with Holi, the Jumma namaz was performed peacefully. We have managed to celebrate both things peacefully. The processions were also carried out peacefully. Everyone cooperated. This gives the message that peace remains in Sambhal. Force was deployed to manage the crowd and maintain peace. Everything happened properly," SDM Mishra told ANI.

After participating in a Holi Milan program in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi reflected that the country suffered slavery for hundreds of years and has witnessed faith being hurt by invaders.

"The country has suffered slavery for a long time. It has suffered slavery for hundreds of years and has seen faith being hurt by invaders. The country has seen how forces try to stop festivals like Holi and Diwali and obstruct events like Maha Kumbh, but no one has been able to stop this tradition; it is continuing uninterrupted," CM Yogi said, without naming anyone.

His remarks came amid a row after West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had reportedly banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stressed the importance of national unity, stating that India can only develop when its people are united. He added that no power in the world would be able to prevent India from becoming a developed nation if it is united.

Addressing the public in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi, CM Yogi said, "Sanatan Dharma has only one proclamation, and that proclamation is that where there is Dharma, there will be victory. Modi has given a resolution of developed India to the country. India can develop only when it is united, if it is united then it will be the best, if it is the best then no power in the world will be able to stop it from becoming developed. Therefore, all our efforts should be dedicated to the nation. The message of Holi is simple: this country will remain united only through unity."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," Murmu posted on X.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi and shared a post on his official 'X' handle.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Holi. May this festival of colours bring new enthusiasm, new excitement and lots of happiness in your life", Rahul Gandhi said.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)