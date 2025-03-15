Kolkata, March 15: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from West Bengal, where a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman since 2018. Police officials said that the accused, a trader by profession, raped the woman since she was 15-years-old. They also said that the accused filmed the acts and used the same to threaten and blackmail the victim.

According to a report in The Times of India, recently the accused threatened and abused the survivor's parents as well after they learned about the incident. Cops said that the accused was the victim's father's closest friend, which gave him easy access to the girl's home. The alleged incident came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents after learning about the accused's plan to marry her. Kolkata Shocker: Man Found Hanging with Autistic Daughter in Behala Flat, Police Suspect Suicide.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused had sexually assaulted the complainant repeatedly since September 2018. Back then, the victim was a minor and not in a position to give her consent "The accused recorded all the photos and videos of the offences and threatened to upload them online if the girl did not heed his commands," said DC (Behala SWD) Rahul De.

On March 3, the victim's family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused was booked and arrested on charges of rape, voyeurism, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman. The police arrested the accused from his home on March 10. Later, he was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till March 18. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

Meanwhile, the police have also collected the photos and videos that the accused took of the survivor as evidence and sent it to experts. Police are also investigating to know if there are other victims who have been sexually assaulted by the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

