Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, in its relentless efforts, achieved another milestone, in the incorporation of NCC as General Elective Credit Course under the Choice Based Credit System in all constituent colleges of University of Ladakh with the final go-ahead of Vice-Chancellor Chewang Phunchok, informed PRO, Defence, Srinagar.

According to Srinagar Defence PRO, the notification on the subject issued by the University of Ladakh on July 7, 2021, is based on the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.

The present initiative is the outcome of series of meetings held between the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ladakh and officials of NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Srinagar NCC Group Commander, CO and Administrative Officer of Leh NCC Battalion.

As had been earlier informed that NCC as a Credit Course is designed with an intent to transform NCC training into a curricular activity from an extra- curricular activity, thereby providing academic credits to students undergoing NCC training.

The syllabus of NCC adopted by the University of Ladakh for Senior Division will be covered in 300 periods over a three-year duration with six semesters plus two camps of 10 days each.

The move is in consonance with the National Education Policy 2020 where students can select their choice of subjects rather than being confined to only those being offered by the institutions.

This makes learning holistic and skill-oriented. On the successful completion of the course, students are awarded credit points which will enable them to qualify for their respective degrees.

It is pertinent to mention that in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Central University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir have already incorporated NCC as General Elective Credit Course under the Choice Based Credit System in their curriculum.

Major Gen Ranjan Mahajan, SM, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh expressed his gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ladakh for his visionary step towards getting the very important issue through and thus enabling the youth of Ladakh to benefit from this great initiative. (ANI)

