Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij could not attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly here on Friday as he was unwell.

Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he has received a letter from Vij (68) that he will not attend the current session, which began on Friday, on health grounds.

The oxygen saturation level of Vij, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had dipped and he was taking rest at his residence in Ambala, sources said.

He watched part of the Assembly proceedings at his home on television.

In a statement on Friday evening, Vij, a six-term MLA, said this is for the first time that he was unable to attend the House.

As per the statement, Vij has been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

Vij had last year contracted Covid and had been hospitalised for nearly a month. Later, when he was discharged from the hospital, Vij immediately got back to work and was on occasions seen wearing an oxygen mask while attending office.

