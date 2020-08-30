Noida (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Eleven foreigners, including four women, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly partying in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, police said.

Police also impounded seven of their vehicles and seized 237 cans and 51 bottles of beer besides three bottles of liquor from the house where they were partying in the Surajpur police station area, officials said.

“They were held while partying at a house in the UPSIDC site in front of the Paramount Golf Foreste society. Beer and liquor was also seized from the spot,” a police spokesperson said.

“In view of the pandemic, rules have been issued which prohibit such gatherings. But the foreigners were partying in violation of the rules,” he added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Excise Act, he added.

Those held have been identified as Tony Erohauyi, 35, Steven Girsi, 25, Divene Odogwu, 36, all three from Nigeria, Alian Brice, 25, Nfor Betran, 29, Nejemo Karl, 26, Norbert Mbah, 24, all from Cameroon, Nalwoga Lawuya, 23, from Uganda, Emelia Gilbert, 21, Chioni Malama, 26, and Kabilika Mutina, 24, all three from Zambia, police said.

All of them were currently staying in the district except for Odogwu, who stays in Delhi, and Lawuya, who lives in Mumbai, police added.

Further proceedings are being carried out, they said.

